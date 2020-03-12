THURSDAY, MARCH 12

American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Scotland County Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or check www.redcross.org to get additional information or to make an appointment. Parking in Lot B

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

The Call of the Wild is showing at Memphis Cinema at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Paintfest at Scotland County Care Center Great Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please use the North Entrance. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

K C Fish Fry starts at 5:30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Edina. Adults $9, Children $5. Carry out available. Call 660/341-2945 for additional information.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

MDC Hunters Education Class from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Memphis Fire Station.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

The Call of the Wild is showing at Memphis Cinema at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Hunter Education Skills Session at 12 Noon at the Scotland County Firehouse

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Shrine of St Patrick’s Catholic Church activities planned all day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

The Call of the Wild is showing at Memphis Cinema at 7 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Red Hat Tea including a light lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Rutledge School Gym. Wear a green hat if you have one and bring your favorite tea or coffee cup.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Business “After Hours” Meeting at The Corner Perk on the square at 5:30 p.m. Hor’doeuvres and beverages provided. Sponsored by the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Sports physicals at Memphis Medical Services from 5 – 7 p.m. $10 per student. No appointment necessary. Students from all area schools are welcome.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Community Appreciation Luncheon at the United Methodist parsonage, 202 North Adams from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coordinated by the Scotland County United Methodist Churches of Arbela, Downing and Granger. Take-outs available.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bible Grove School. Proceeds benefit the Bible Grove Historical Preservation Committee.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Hope and Health Event at the Scotland County Fitness Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Daddy Daughter Dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Scotland County Gym. Tickets are $5 per person. Photo booth available at the event.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

K C Fish Fry starts at 5:30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Edina. Adults $9, Children $5. Carry out available. Call 660/341-2945 for additional information.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Spring Fling Event at the VFW. Meal at 5 p.m. and Bingo at 6 p.m. Carry out available. Free will donation accepted. Sponsored by Class of 2021 After Prom Parents.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Bar B Saddle Club Meeting at 4 p.m. at the Bible Grove School.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Retirement Reception for Judge Gary Dial from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

SCR-1 PTO Spring Carnival at the Scotland County Elementary School, 5p.m. to 8 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

Scotland County Hospital is offering a Prenatal Class from 6 – 9 p.m. in the Library Conference Room, Park in Lot B next to Memphis Medical.

THURDAY, JUNE 4

Scotland County Community Wide Garage Sales. Save the date.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Scotland County Community Wide Garage Sales. Save the date.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Scotland County Community Wide Garage Sales. Save the date.

PHEASANT AIRPLANE

The Pheasant Airplane can be viewed by appointment. Call:(660) 341-2307 or (660) 328-6361.