THURSDAY, MARCH 12
American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Scotland County Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or check www.redcross.org to get additional information or to make an appointment. Parking in Lot B
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
The Call of the Wild is showing at Memphis Cinema at 7 p.m.
Paintfest at Scotland County Care Center Great Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please use the North Entrance. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
K C Fish Fry starts at 5:30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Edina. Adults $9, Children $5. Carry out available. Call 660/341-2945 for additional information.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
MDC Hunters Education Class from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Memphis Fire Station.
The Call of the Wild is showing at Memphis Cinema at 7 p.m.
Hunter Education Skills Session at 12 Noon at the Scotland County Firehouse
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Shrine of St Patrick’s Catholic Church activities planned all day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day
The Call of the Wild is showing at Memphis Cinema at 7 p.m.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Red Hat Tea including a light lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Rutledge School Gym. Wear a green hat if you have one and bring your favorite tea or coffee cup.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
ST. PATRICK’S DAY
Business “After Hours” Meeting at The Corner Perk on the square at 5:30 p.m. Hor’doeuvres and beverages provided. Sponsored by the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Sports physicals at Memphis Medical Services from 5 – 7 p.m. $10 per student. No appointment necessary. Students from all area schools are welcome.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Community Appreciation Luncheon at the United Methodist parsonage, 202 North Adams from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coordinated by the Scotland County United Methodist Churches of Arbela, Downing and Granger. Take-outs available.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bible Grove School. Proceeds benefit the Bible Grove Historical Preservation Committee.
Hope and Health Event at the Scotland County Fitness Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Daddy Daughter Dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Scotland County Gym. Tickets are $5 per person. Photo booth available at the event.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
K C Fish Fry starts at 5:30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Edina. Adults $9, Children $5. Carry out available. Call 660/341-2945 for additional information.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Spring Fling Event at the VFW. Meal at 5 p.m. and Bingo at 6 p.m. Carry out available. Free will donation accepted. Sponsored by Class of 2021 After Prom Parents.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Bar B Saddle Club Meeting at 4 p.m. at the Bible Grove School.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Retirement Reception for Judge Gary Dial from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse.
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
SCR-1 PTO Spring Carnival at the Scotland County Elementary School, 5p.m. to 8 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 20
Scotland County Hospital is offering a Prenatal Class from 6 – 9 p.m. in the Library Conference Room, Park in Lot B next to Memphis Medical.
THURDAY, JUNE 4
Scotland County Community Wide Garage Sales. Save the date.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
Scotland County Community Wide Garage Sales. Save the date.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
Scotland County Community Wide Garage Sales. Save the date.
PHEASANT AIRPLANE
The Pheasant Airplane can be viewed by appointment. Call:(660) 341-2307 or (660) 328-6361.