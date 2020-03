CEDAR FALLS, IA -Zachary Ebeling of Mt. Pleasant, IA is among the students named to the Fall 2019 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.

To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester.

Zachary is the grandson of Duane and Sandra Ebeling of Wyaconda, and Tom and Jean Myers and Roy and Donna Hyde of Memphis.