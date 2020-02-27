Scotland County Genealogy Society Hosts February Meeting

Scotland County Genealogy Society held its monthly meeting February 14, 2020 at the genealogy building. The meeting was called to order by President Darlene Johnston. Members attending were: Darlene Johnston, Nancy Platz and friend Louise, June Kice, Max Hamilton, Ruth Tague, Bonnie Hayes, Terry Arnold, and Rhonda Davis.

Treasurer’s Report was given by Terry Arnold; Secretary’s Report was given by Rhonda Davis. Both were approved as read. Terry asked about the end of year tax documents and what steps she needs to do.

There was a discussion on how we can bring new members to our organization. A motion was made by Rhonda Davis that we invite people to our June and July meetings to show them what we are doing. This motion was seconded by Nancy Platz. We are always looking for new members and new ideas. A motion was made by Terry Arnold that we submit, to the Memphis Democrat, a listing of family names that we have historical information on. We are hoping this will increase interest in genealogy and the history of our community. Motion was seconded by Bonnie Hayes.

Max Hamilton shared an 1898 Platt of Arbela and Granger for everyone to view. Max allowed us to make a copy for our records and is available to anyone interested in viewing. It was announced that someone is interest in any information available from the Granger school. Anyone having any information they want to share can contact June Kice or Terry Arnold.

Nancy Platz gave a program on her “Valentines for Veterans” project. Nancy started the project based on an Ann Landers article that she read. Ann Landers goal was to have every veteran hospitalized to receive a handmade valentine. Nancy loved this idea and has committed her time and energy to make this happen for the veterans in Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa. Nancy says she has an army of people working to help her with this project. Nancy and her husband Larry, personally deliver thousands of valentines to veterans around our area. Nancy said that they deliver as many as 1200 to 1500 valentines each year. Anyone interested in helping make, buy supplies, or deliver please contact Nancy at 33818 Tiger Way Brashear, Mo. 63533. Nancy shared so many heartwarming stories from veterans. She is an inspiration to us, to do what we can to help her with her project. Anyone looking for a program for your club, organization, school or church should contact Nancy. It is well worth your time.