Scotland County Commission Meeting Minutes

Commission Meeting Minutes

Thursday, January 30, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from January 29, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Wiggins was designated as Presiding Commissioner in Commissioner Ebeling’s absence, pursuant to RSMo § 49.070.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended meetings for TAC, Executive Board, and Solid Waste meetings at Regional Planning Wednesday afternoon.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #9 for BRO-B099(23).

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming projects.

Kasey Meyer, Sales Representative for Quincy Mack, presented truck pricing information to the Commission and Clark.

Bob Ewigman, Missouri Department of Conservation, discussed CART rock with the Commission for roads around the conservation areas in Scotland County.

The Commission was notified of a resignation by Scott Wickert from the Scotland County Library Board of Trustees. Upon recommendation of the Board, Commissioner Clatt moved to appoint Scott Hathaway to fulfill the term. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 2-0.

The annual meeting of the County of Scotland Improvement Corporation was held. Commissioner Clatt moved to appoint Presiding Commissioner Ebeling President; Commissioner Wiggins Secretary/Treasurer; Commissioner Clatt Vice-President; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Wiggins adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 30, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0 with Presiding Commissioner abstaining.

The minutes from January 16, 2020, that were previously tabled, were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended the University of Missouri Extension Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming projects.

The Commission approved the CART rock agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation for 2020.

The Commission ordered solicitation of bids for diesel.

The Commission approved the bid concurrence letter for McClure Engineering to submit to MoDOT for BRO-B099(22).

The Commission was notified of a vacancy on the Scotland County Library Board of Trustees. Upon recommendation of the Board, Commissioner Wiggins moved to appoint Delinda McQuoid to the office. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed the Tax Maintenance Plan presented by Jim Ward, Assessor. No action was taken.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Thursday, February 6, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 5, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed budget reports presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Kathy Becraft, Collector, presented the Commission with court order #100-2019 for signature.

Kent Kirchner of Prairieland FS inquired about a recent diesel bid and bids for the 2020 diesel contract.

Discussion was held regarding the current threshold for requirement of a purchase order to be submitted to the Commission for approval. Commissioner Wiggins moved to increase the threshold from $300 to $750. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt and carried 3-0.

The Commission ordered solicitation of bids for mowing.

Sheriff Wayne Winn discussed various expenses and legislation with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 as the County Commissioners Association of Missouri will hold training February 12-14, 2020.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

No quorum.

Thursday, February 13, 2020

No quorum.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Commissioner Clatt present. No quorum.