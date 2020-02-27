Ciara Smith Crowned Champion of 38th Annual Spelling Bee

Scotland County R-1 held its 38th annual Spelling Bee on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the elementary school gymnasium. This year’s competition featured two categories. The first category was a competition for second and third grade students. The second category included students in grades four through six.

The winner of the second and third grade competition was third grade student, Arlo Both. Arlo is the son of Brian and Andrea Both. The runner-up was MaKenna Musgrove, third grade. MaKenna is the daughter of Cody and Deidre Musgrove.

The second grade participants were Reece Bergeson, Olivia Dale, Olivia Hale, Brynlee Hayes, Rhyder Johnson, and Emma Whitney. The alternates were Mason Dole and Logan Fitzgerald.

The third grade participants were Arlo Both, Hilary Hamm, Jace McMinn, MaKenna Musgrove, Nole Seaver, and Charlotte Tallman. The alternates were Cooper Small and Ava Stott.

The winner of the fourth through sixth grade competition was sixth grade student, Ciara Smith. Ciara is the daughter of Jeff and Jodi Smith. The runner-up was fellow sixth grade student, Emory Black. Emory is the son of Joseph Black and Trish Clarkweiss.

The fourth grade participants were Kyle Dunnett, Addy Frederick, Ailea Hayes, Olivia Leyva, Keregan Middleton, and JoJo Rader. The alternates were Tracy Huber and Cameryn Siegfried.

The fifth grade participants were Braylon Campbell, Kenna Campbell, Gavyn Dodge, Colin Hatfield, Ciara Smith, and Lily Wheeler. The alternates were Aria Mishra and Maezy Swearingen.

The sixth grade participants were Emory Black, Carter Clatt, Niya Coffman, Kamdyn Forest, Jayden Gerren, Finley Heine, Autumn Huber, Cole Mazziotti, and Levi Stott. The alternates were Dane Blessing, Macia Dugger, and Lilly Frederick.

Each year, the winners in our Spelling Bee are awarded dictionaries, which are donated by the Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. This year, President Sheila Berkowitz presented the dictionaries to the two winners.

The Scotland County R-1 Elementary School would like to thank Sheila Berkowitz for serving as a pronouncer and for her continued work to formulate the master spelling list. We would also like to thank Epsilon Iota for the dictionaries, Shellie Jackson and Frank Wineinger for setting up and tearing down, Linda Hervey for printing the certificates, and Dawn Triplett and Julie Wickert for serving as judges. Kara Wickert is the Spelling Bee sponsor.