ROY BLESSING, JR., (1/16/1936 – 2/10/2020)

Roy Blessing, Jr. 84 of rural Downing, Missouri passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home.

The son of Roy and Pearl (Myers) Blessing, he was born on January 16, 1936 in rural Scotland County, Missouri. Junior was a 1953 graduate of the Downing High School in Downing, Missouri. On August 28, 1956 in Queen City, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Ruth Newland and to this union three children were born, Steve, Patty and Alan.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn of Downing, Missouri; his children, Steve Blessing and wife, Linda of Downing, Missouri, Patty Shumaker and husband, Shawn of Dayton, Wyoming and Alan Blessing and wife, Debbie of Downing, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Kristal Phillips and husband, Shawn of Memphis, Missouri, Tyson Blessing and friend, Mandy Hamlin of Downing, Missouri, Michelle Holland and husband, Bill of Memphis, Missouri, Jason Campbell of Memphis, Missouri, Shannan Shumaker of Dayton, Wyoming, Nakila Blessing and husband, Jordan Neagle of Lancaster, Missouri and Chelsie Snider and husband, Jake of Lancaster, Missouri; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; four stepgrandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Anderson of Downing, Missouri and Wilma Oliver of Bland, Missouri; one brother, Robert Blessing and wife, Conni of LaGrange, Missouri; one brother-in-law, John Newland and wife, Mary of Oskaloosa, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.

Junior is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Blessing on September 3, 1989 and Pearl Blessing on April 23, 1994; one great grandson, Stephen Francis Blessing; five brothers-in-law, Max Anderson, Aaron Collis, Gene Oliver, David Newland and George Osier and one sister-in-law, Virginia Osier.

Junior was affiliated with the Barker United Methodist Church and faithfully attended as long as his health permitted. He was a dairy farmer all of his life and also drove a milk truck for the Kahoka Cheese Company from which he retired in 1972. He was also a mechanic for Cooks Motorcycle Shop. Junior enjoyed fishing and especially enjoyed his family and the grandkids.

Funeral services were held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Barker United Methodist Church, northeast of Downing, Missouri with Dee Wiley, Pastor of the Barker United Methodist Church assisted by Larry Smith, Pastor of the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri. Music was special CD selections of “Amazing Grace” and “Because He Lives”. Pallbearers were Tyson Blessing, Shawn Phillips, Jason Campbell, Bill Holland, Jordan Neagle, Jake Snider and Jim Blessing. Honorary pallbearers were Shannan Shumaker, Wayne Anderson and Bill Collis. Burial was in the Barker Cemetery.

Memorials have been established for Barker Cemetery or the Schuyler County Cancer Relief Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.