Heroes Helping the Heartland to host various events to help the community

On February 29th, there will be a soup supper at the fire house, accepting free-will donations.

The second event will be a benefit auction on March 14th, with a raffle held. The winner of the raffle will win a Henry .22 Golden rifle, after the winning ticket is selected. The purpose of the benefit is to raise money to purchase a service animal for Ashley Watts, a young girl with autism.

On April 11th Heroes Helping the Heartland will be sponsoring a buffet at Grill Me from 11 AM to 2 PM so that people who are cooking Easter to have to cook lunch. All the donations will to Heroes Helping the Heartland to help save money for the scholarships that will handed out in August.