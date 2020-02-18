Tractor Test Drive Results in Theft, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Information

These photos were submitted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. They are asking the community to report any information about the people or stolen tractor equipment. Scroll down for individual photos. Published 2-18-20

SCSO Press Release – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the subjects in this photo. 

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 8:05 a.m. two suspects arrived at Ed’s Machinery at 17920 US Highway 136 in Memphis, Missouri.

One suspect asked the staff to test drive a John Deere 8110 Tractor. The suspect then drove the tractor approximately one-half mile away to County Road 601. 

At this point, the rear PTO and housing were stolen from the tractor and the suspects drove away from the scene in a white Ford F-250 truck year ranging from 2011 to 2016. 

The total value of the theft is around $3,500.

Please call Chief Deputy Bryan Whitney (660)465-2106 with any information on this crime.

See Photos Below

