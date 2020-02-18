Tractor Test Drive Results in Theft, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Information

SCSO Press Release – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the subjects in this photo.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 8:05 a.m. two suspects arrived at Ed’s Machinery at 17920 US Highway 136 in Memphis, Missouri.

One suspect asked the staff to test drive a John Deere 8110 Tractor. The suspect then drove the tractor approximately one-half mile away to County Road 601.

At this point, the rear PTO and housing were stolen from the tractor and the suspects drove away from the scene in a white Ford F-250 truck year ranging from 2011 to 2016.

The total value of the theft is around $3,500.

Please call Chief Deputy Bryan Whitney (660)465-2106 with any information on this crime.

See Photos Below