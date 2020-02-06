RICKY L. ANDERSON (4/27/1968 – 1/30/2020)

Ricky L. Anderson, age 51, of Arbela, MO, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home. He had been in a serious debilitating accident in March of 2019.

Ricky was born April 27, 1968, in Graham Hospital in Keokuk, IA, the son of Delbert Clyde and Shirley Cochenour Anderson.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Lay of Lake Havasu City, AZ; his children: Ashley Anderson of Apex, NC; a son, Ryan Anderson of Idaho; one grandson, Wilder Anderson; half brothers and sisters: Matthew and Sonya Lay of Hannibal, MO, Wade Lay of Palmyra, MO, Tina and Rick Smithknecht of Sioux Falls, SD, Teresa Anderson of Desloge, MO and Delbert Jr. Anderson of southwest, MO; aunts and uncles: Jerry and Brenda Cochenour of Arbela, MO, Bobbie Cochenour of Arbela, MO, Karen and Ronnie Busby of Luray, MO, Mary Crader of Topeka, KS, Glenda Marley and Gary Whitaker of Revere, MO, and Gale Walker of Revere, MO; as well as other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his grandparents, Frank and Reba Cochenour; and two aunts, Julie Watts and Rosa James on his mother’s side and several on his father’s side.

Ricky attended Highland High School and finished high school and some college in Topeka, KS.

He was a lineman with the Boiler Makers Union in Kansas City until his accident.

In his free time, Ricky enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding, searching for artifacts and attending family reunions and taking pictures to show the group the next year.

There will be no services at this time. The family was assisted by Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, MO.