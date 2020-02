BABY CLUBB

Ian Cose Clubb was born at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, IA on December 7, 2019. Ian weighed 3 lbs 15 oz and was 15.5 inches long. Proud parents are Nate and Lucinda Clubb of Bible Grove, MO. Ian joins big sister Elena Clubb. Grandparents are Jeff and Helen Clubb of Keswick, IA and Dennis and Sharon Bradley and great-grandmother Martha Bradley, all of Bible Grove.