New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library Audiobooks
Audiobooks
Criss Cross, by James Patterson
This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman who Changed it Forever, by Rory Lee Feek
An Amish Christmas Bakery: Four Stories
Protecting Tanner Hollow: Four Romantic Suspense Novellas, by Lynette Eason
The First Mountain Man, by William W. Johnstone
Purgatory Bay: a Novel, by Bryan Gruley
Treason, by Stuart Woods
Absaroka Ambush, by William W. Johnstone
Molly: the True Story of the Amazing Dog who Rescues Cats, by Colin Butcher
Collateral Damage, by Lynette Eason
The Protective One, by Shelley Shepard Gray
An Uncommon Woman, by Laura Frantz
The Vanishing, by Jayne Ann Krentz
The Girls with no Names, by Serena Burdick
Lost, by James Patterson
DVDs
Downton Abbey: the movie
Judy
Abominable
Overcomer
The Addams Family
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Crown, Season 1
Library hours: Mon., Wed., Fri. 9-5:30; Tues. & Thurs. 9-7:00, Saturday 9-1
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.