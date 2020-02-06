Memphis Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 136

A Memphis man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 136 at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Danny L. Short, 65, was westbound on Highway 136, one mile west of Memphis, when the 1999 Chevy Silverado he was driving travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Short, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered moderate injuries in the accident. He was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.