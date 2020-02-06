City of Gorin Announces Plans to Renovate Ballpark

The City of Gorin has announced plans for several projects targeting rejuvenating the rural northeast Missouri community.

Gorin Mayor Teresa L. Norton recently announced three projects that are ongoing in the Scotland County town.

The Gorin City Hall will be the site of a veterans’ wall. This commemorative collaboration will feature photos and information about Gorin based veterans. Submissions are being accepted at city hall for the wall.

Plans were also announced for a food pantry to be hosted at the site. Norton indicated donations are being accepted to assist community members in need.

The mayor announced plans to renovate the old Gorin ballpark.

“We will be taking donations to reopen the ballpark,” she said. “We are in need of everything, as the ballpark was destroyed many years ago.”

Norton said plans are to begin rebuilding the important piece of the Groin community starting this spring.

“Many generations of Gorin folks spent time on that ball field and the wonderful memories are still there,” she said.

For more information about the project contact 660-282-3301 or write to City of Gorin, 26977 W. Broadway St. Gorin, Mo 63543.