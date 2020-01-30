Scotland County Commission Meeting Minutes

Thursday, January 16, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 9:45 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent; County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from January 15, 2020 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

Danny Norton reported that dirt was placed on County Road #759 by an individual, and he slid off the road yesterday on the bus route.

Jim Ward, Assessor, reported that the elevator heater is not working. The Commission contacted Electrical Evolution for repairs.

Jim Kigar, Juvenile Officer, discussed budget expenses with the Commission.

Erik Byrn, Ambulance District Director, and Wayne Winn, Sheriff, discussed the dispatching agreement between the County and the Ambulance District with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from January 16, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to table approving the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Clatt was designated as Presiding Commissioner in Commissioner Ebeling’s absence, pursuant to RSMo § 49.070.

Upon the motion of Commissioner Wiggins and the second of Commissioner Clatt, and a vote of 2-0, the Commission ordered a special election for the $0.31 special road and bridge levy to be placed on the April ballot; to-wit,

Whereas the Special Road and Bridge Tax Rate for Scotland County, Missouri, expired with the 2019 tax bills, and;

Whereas the Special Road and Bridge Tax Levy needs to be renewed by voters by September 1, 2020 in order to be extended on the tax bills in 2020;

Therefore, BE IT ORDERED by the County Commission that a special election be held on April 7, 2020 for the purpose of submitting to the qualified voters of the general road district of Scotland County, Missouri, the proposition of levying an addition of thirty-one cents ($0.31) on one hundred dollars assessed valuation on all taxable real and personal property within said general road district of Scotland County for road and bridge only.

The ballot for said election shall be in substantially the following form, to-wit:

OFFICIAL BALLOT

OF

SCOTLAND COUNTY SPECIAL ROAD AND BRIDGE

SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020

PROPOSITION

Shall the Special Road District of Scotland County continue to levy an additional tax rate of thirty-one cents ($0.31) on one hundred dollars assessed valuation for a period of four (4) years?

( ) FOR THE LEVY

( ) AGAINST THE LEVY

(INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS: If in favor of the proposition darken in the oval completely next to “For the Levy”. If opposed to the proposition darken in the oval completely next to “Against the Levy”.)

The Scotland County Budget Hearing commenced at 10:00 a.m. Hearing no discussion, Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the budget as presented; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming projects.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Dana Glasscock, Recorder, for training registration.

The Commission approved invoice #1219824 to PSBA for engineering services on the road and bridge facility improvements.

The Commission ordered the solicitation of bids for overhead shop doors for the road and bridge shop.

Kathy Becraft, Collector, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of collections for December 2019.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling called for an update on the meeting proceedings.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Clatt adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, January 23, 2020.