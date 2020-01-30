Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge News

Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge

Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge met at Zimmerman’s on Monday, January 20, 2020 for lunch. Hostess was Nancy Tague Platz and Neta Phillips.

Nancy Tague Platz declared “Destiny Strong Day” in honor of Destiny Riekeberg with green and gold table settings, party favors, and prayer favors in honor of childhood liver cancer.

Colors: Green-Cancer

Yellow-Childhood Cancer

Aqua-Destiny’s favorite color

Others attending were Debra Heck, Ruth Ludwig and granddaughter Laura. Lena Mae fixed a delicious meal that was enjoyed by all.