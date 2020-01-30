Recent Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Adult Non Fiction

Napkin finance: build your wealth in 30 seconds or less by Tina Hay

Decluttering by Jane Stoller

Fix it With Food: More Than 125 Recipes to Address Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation by Michael Symon

The Book of Home How-To: Complete Photo Guide to Outdoor Building: Decks, Sheds, Garden Structures, Pathways

Let it go: Downsizing Your Way to a Richer, Happier Life by Peter Walsh

Great Hunting Rifles: Victorian to the Present by Terry Wieland

The Only Plane in the Sky: an Oral History of 9/11 by Garrett M. Graff

999: the Extraordinary Young Women of the First Official Transport to Auschwitz by Heather Dune

