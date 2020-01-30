Four Board Members to Be Elected to By Editor | January 30, 2020 Four county residents have completed terms of office on the Scotland County University of Missouri Extension Council and will be succeeded by new members after a February 15 through February 17, 2017 election. Posted in News Related Posts Scotland County Commission Meeting Minutes January 30, 2020 Discussion of Tax-Based Fire District Tabled at Annual Rural Fire Department Meeting January 30, 2020 Ambulance District Moves to New Location, Same Phone Number January 30, 2020 Discussion of Tax-Based Fire District Tabled at Annual Rural Fire Department Meeting January 30, 2020 Heather Harper Joins Staff at Memphis Democrat January 30, 2020