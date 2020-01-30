Discussion of Tax-Based Fire District Tabled at Annual Rural Fire Department Meeting

The Scotland County Rural Fire Corporation hosted the 2020 annual meeting, January 11th at the Memphis Fire Station at 2:00 pm.

Temp was 26 degrees and snowing. There were 9 board members and 12 firemen present.

Minutes from previous meetings and the treasurer’s report were handed out. Board member Tom Fender made a motion to approve the minutes and treasurer’s report. Wayne Durham seconded the motion, and it was passed.

The terms of the four board members set to expire in 2020 were discussed. Chad Triplett made motion to retain the existing members, seconded by Brian Briggs. The motion passed.

Triplett made a motion to retain Freddie Henderson as board president, Vice president and secretary/treasurer will remain unchanged as well.

Henderson discussed the concept of a tax supported levy which has been a topic of discussion over the years. He reported meeting with the Rutledge Fire Department on the topic, and concerns were addressed regarding current members that lived in Knox County. The Gorin Fire Department reported similar concerns related to any future fire district with current members in both Knox and Clark counties.

“If we were to go to the tax supported district, that would eliminate their members that lived outside of Scotland County,” Henderson said relaying some of the concerns of the other Scotland County fire protection providers.

Henderson mentioned that the board could have a gentleman from the tax supported office come in and discuss the options.

Discussion followed with a consensus reached that the current system was working and didn’t necessarily need to be changed. Fender made a motion to table the discussion on a tax-levy based fire district and Triplett second. The mtion passed.

Henderson mentioned that the Scotland County tanker truck has been parked because of faulty brakes. Options discussed were to combine the “Keo” truck and tanker truck to make one better functioning service vehicle, or to start looking for a new tanker truck. Henderson told the firemen to start looking for a new replacement truck.

Fireman Tim Graham stated new officers were elected for the volunteer department serving Scotland County and Memphis. Graham is the fire chief. Jeff McBee, Eric Probst and Jimmie Winn are assistant chiefs Jennifer Holton will serve as secretary and Tyler Henstorf is treasurer. Kevin Holton will serve as training officer and Kevin Moffet is the maintenance officer.

Kevin Holton gave a presentation on different training events that the department had held over the past year. Some of the events he talked about were lake rescues, school bus accident scenes and home rescues. He mention that more training will be happening this year.

Graham had mentioned that the ISO testing on the fire equipment rating will be performed in February. The fire department trucks were tested in December and passed inspection.

Triplett made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Bill McBee second the motion and it passed.

Board members present for the meeting were Henderson, MAthes, McBee, Fender, Durham, Briggs, Jared Shelley, Triplett and Bryan Burkholder – board members present

Firemen present were Brian Consbrock, Mike Frederick, Graham, Henstorf, Jennifer Holton, Kevin Holton, Jeremiah Marlowe, Greg Probst, Kevin Skinner, David Wiggins, Jimmie Winn and Justin Winn.