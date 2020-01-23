Scotland County Genealogy Society Hosts January Meeting

Scotland County Genealogy Society held its monthly meeting January 13, 2020 at the genealogy building. Members present were: Darlene Johnston, Bonnie Hayes, Ruth Tague, Terry Arnold, Max Hamilton, June Kice and Rhonda Davis. Carol Scurlock, Judy and Jim Sharp from the Downing Depot Museum were guest attending.

First order of business was to install the new officers for 2020. Darlene Johnston, President and Terry Arnold, Treasurer were installed by June Kice.

Rhonda Davis gave the secretary’s report for October. June Kice gave the treasurers report. Both were approved as read.

Terry and Darlene gave a report on the November bake sale. Judy Sharp won the raffle for the State and National Parks books that were donated for the raffle by Verlee Dauma. Thank you to everyone who helped this sale be a success and Thank You to the Memphis businesses that so generously support the Genealogy Society. Darlene reported that the Best Choice labels have been returned to us. She has a new address and will try sending them in again.

June Kice reported that she has an 1888 plat of Arbela which she received from Frank Shinberger. Carl Trueblood worked to restore this plat. Carl then made a copy for the Genealogy Society. Tom Matlock made a frame for this plat. They then donated this to the Genealogy Society. Thank you Carl and Tom for the work that you did to preserve this document. Terry reported that we have added a book of the Pleasant Hill Cemetery to our collection of books for sale. The cemetery was researched by Doug Fugate who also published the book.

We will be having our yearly February Read and Nibble Book Sale. This bake sale and book sale will be held Feb. 14th at the Genealogy building. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Our program on organizing and documenting large quantities of materials was given by Judy Sharp. Thank You Judy and Jim for all of the interesting information.

Meeting was adjourned. Refreshments and social time was enjoyed by all.

Next meeting will be February 10th at 1:30 p.m.

Submitted by Rhonda Davis