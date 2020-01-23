Music Boosters In Session After Holiday Break

The Scotland County Association of Music Parents met on January 16 in the high school band room.

Business discussed included the Spaghetti Suppers to be held on January 28 and February 20 at the SCR-I basketball games. Donations of items and/or money to purchase supplies are needed. See the SCAMP Facebook page or contact the school or a SCAMP member to help.

Upcoming needs for the SCR-1 music programs as presented by Mr. Orr included replacement of choir robes and marching band shoes.

Rehearsals for upcoming ensemble and large group band and choir contests are underway.

The next meeting of SCAMP is scheduled for February 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school band room. Anyone with a student in any music class K-12 is a member and encouraged to attend. Also, any community member interested in supporting SCR-I music programs is welcome.

Submitted by Trinity Davis, Vice President of Publicity