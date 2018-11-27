Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 2,556 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2018 deer hunting season, November 23-25. Of the 2,556 deer harvested, 1,140 were antlered bucks, 336 were button bucks, and 1,080 were does.

Top counties for the late youth portion were Wayne with 47; Ripley with 46; and Franklin, Macon, and Osage with each having 45 deer checked.

There were 21 deer checked in by Scotland County hunters, including nine antlered bucks. Schuyler County youth hunters bagged 13 deer while youngsters in Knox and Clark counties checked in 23 and 17 deer respectively.

Last year’s harvest total for the late youth portion was 3,115 with 1,299 being antlered bucks, 453 button bucks, and 1,363 does.

Archery deer hunting continues through January 15, 2019. Up next for deer hunting in Missouri is the antlerless portion of firearms deer season, which runs November 30 through December 2 followed by the alternative methods portion December 22 through January. 1, 2019.