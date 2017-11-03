Top counties for the early youth hunt were Osage with 380, Howell with 377, and Franklin with 354.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 17,222 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2017 deer hunting season, which ran Oct. 28-29. Top counties for the early youth portion were Osage with 380, Howell with 377, and Franklin with 354 deer checked. Last year’s harvest total for the early youth portion was 11,171.

Scotland County youngsters bagged 124 deer, including 82 antlered bucks. A total of 105 deer were checked in by Schuyler County youth hunters, while Knox County netted 143 deer in the youth season and Clark County hunters added 176 deer to the state total.

“The increase in harvest during the early youth portion compared to last year is likely due to the excellent weather over the weekend, which was favorable for deer movement,” MDC Deer Biologist Barb Keller said. “Weather during early youth season last year was particularly poor, with highs in the 80s throughout much of the state.”

Archery deer hunting continues through November 10 and again from November 22 through January 15, 2018. Up next for deer hunting in Missouri is the November portion of firearms deer season, which runs November 11-21. That will be followed by the late youth portion of firearms deer season on November 24-26. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs December 1-3. Lastly the alternative methods portion will run December 23 – January 2, 2018.

Get more information on deer hunting in Missouri through MDC’s free 2017 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet available where permits are sold, from MDC regional offices and nature centers, and online at http://bit.ly/2tmUdHo.