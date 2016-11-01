The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced that young hunters ages 6 through 15 checked 11,173 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2016 deer hunting season, which ran October 29th and 30th. Top counties for the early youth portion were Osage with 253, Howell with 246, and Franklin with 242 deer checked. Last year’s harvest total for the early youth portion was 13,583.

Youth hunters in Scotland County checked in 50 antlered bucks, six button bucks, and 23 does for a total harvest of 79 deer. Totals from around the area included 63 deer in Schuyler County, 91 deer in Knox County and 97 deer in Clark County.

Archery deer hunting continues through November 11 and again from November 23 through January 15, 2017. Up next for deer hunting in Missouri is the November portion of firearms deer season, which runs November 12-22. That will be followed by the late youth portion of firearms deer season on November 25-27. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs December 2-4. Lastly the alternative methods portion will run December 24 – January 3, 2017.

Get more information on deer hunting in Missouri through MDC’s free 2016 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet available where permits are sold, from MDC regional offices and nature centers, and online at mdc.mo.gov.