The Wyaconda Rural Fire Department will host their annual Hog Roast on Sunday, October 16th. Serving will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wyaconda Fire Station. Carry-outs are available by calling 660-341-1735.
There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. For more information, call Chris Ebeling at 660-341-5639.
