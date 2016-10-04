The Wyaconda Rural Fire Department will host their annual Hog Roast on Sunday, October 16th. Serving will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wyaconda Fire Station. Carry-outs are available by calling 660-341-1735.

There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. For more information, call Chris Ebeling at 660-341-5639.