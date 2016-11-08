A Wyaconda man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident on County Road 110 in Clark County at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Logan C. Thomas, 18, was southbound in a 2004 Ford Mustang, one mile east of Wyaconda when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Logan was transported by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage. Thomas was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.