SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State University conferred 2,651 degrees to students at its 2017 spring commencement May 19 at JQH Arena.
A total of 1,995 bachelor’s degrees, 554 master’s degrees, 93 doctorate degrees and nine specialist degrees were conferred.
Shaye Wright of Memphis, Missouri, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.
