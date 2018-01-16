A huge fourth quarter by Matthew Woods helped fuel a Scotland County rally and help the Tigers pick up a key Lewis & Clark Conference win on the road in Salisbury on Friday night.

Woods scored eight points down the stretch to help SCR-I rally for the 49-45 victory in a contest that went back and fourth most of the night.

The contest saw four lead changes in the first period. Will Fromm put the Tigers on top with a three-pointer to open the game. A bucket by Brett Monroe helped SCR-I regain the lead before Jace Morrow sank two free throws. A basket by Lane Pence gave the Tigers’ their fourth lead of the opening frame, but Salisbury pulled ahead 12-11 to close the quarter.

It was much of the same in the second period as the two teams traded scores. Stephen Terrill put the Tigers back on top with a basket in the paint. Fromm connected from behind the arc again for another lead change before SCR-I pulled back on top heading into the locker room with a 23-20 lead courtesy of free throws by Monroe and Lane Pence.

Fromm kept SCR-I afloat in the third period, scoring eight of the team’s 10 points, including his third three-pointer of the night, but Salisbury pulled ahead 34-33 with eight minutes left to play.

Woods came up big down the stretch and helped SCR-I overcome a bad stretch at the free throw line. The Tigers made just four of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, but two free throws by Woods helped seal the 49-45 win.

Fromm and Woods both finished with 14 points to lead Scotland County to the win. The Tigers improved to 8-6 on the year and 2-2 in conference play.