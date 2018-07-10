Sixty-nine persons ventured out to attend the Woods Reunion Sunday, June 24, 2018, which was held at the Grand Hall in Memphis. J’s fried chicken arrived at 12:00 and was enjoyed along with dozens of other salads, veggies, pastries, and beverages brought by the attendees. The blessing was given by Leslie Woods of Edina.

Visiting was the highlight of the day, along with picture taking and viewing pictures of past reunions.

Dennis Woods of Aberdeen, SD, traveled the farthest. Others attending were Nick Woods and Sarah Schmidt of Belleville, IL; Jenna Fuller, Des Moines, IA; Staci, Zoie, Sofia, Ava, and Treir Eleazarraz of Waukee, IA; Don McClean, Vicki Shear, Golda Seybold; Mindy, Luke, Josh Doellman, Quincy, IL; Alicia and Adrienna Gore, and Dylan Rossiter, Quincy, IL

Roy T. Woods, Jr., and Randy Richardson, Ottumwa, IA; Samantha and Owen Moore, Sigourney, IA; Nancy and Joe Plowman, Bloomfield, IA; Tuffy Woods, Bloomfield, IA; Hollis Woods, Keokuk, IA; Sean and Clarinda Woods, Lone Jack, MO; Jon Sam and Shannon Rader, Novinger, MO; Bonnie Schultz and Gaylene Woods-White, Kirksville, MO; Kayce Lamma and Dean Woods, Kahoka, MO; Melvin Lee, Sarah, Jaxon, and Avery Rimer, Edina, MO; Leslie, Linda, Lacey, Kylee, Dick, Sandy, Lowell, Darlene Woods, Edina, MO; Johnny Morrison, Alexandria; Emerson, Maria, and Makayla Woods, Brashear, MO; Emily Woods, Bruce and Anthony Smith, Arbela, MO; Jim, Kim Woods, Arbela, MO. Those attending from Memphis were: Charles Woods, Jannet Graham, Ivan, Virginia, Kevin, Debbie, Matthew Woods; Randy Woods, Karen Shippen; Stacey and Nicole Woods; Faith Ann, Merit, and Halle Miller.

Randy Woods and Charles Woods host the reunion, which is held the last Sunday in June.