Thirty-six Woods’s, other family members and friends gathered at the HUD building Sunday, December 1st to enjoy the day together along with a delicious noon meal. Randy and Charles Woods hosted the event, and were assisted many of the girls and guys, too.

Lowell Woods from Baring gave the prayer preceding the meal. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy and a vegetable were catered from J’s Foods. Desserts, salads, casseroles, etc. were prepared by others attending.

Several from out of state attended. J. Fuller from West Des Moines, IA; Tuff and Jacky Woods, Jesse, Lexi and Nayson Woods from Bloomfield, IA; other out-of-towners were James Woods, Kim Woods, Emily Woods,, Bruce Smith, Owen, James and Anthony all of Arbela; Bonnie Shultz of Kirksville; Lowell and Darlene Woods of Baring; John, Shane and Shannon Rader of Novinger; Melvbin Lee, Sarah, Jaxson and Avery of Edina; Randy Woods, Charles Woods, Jannet Graham, Ivan and Virginia Woods, Phyllis Heckethorn, Kevin and Debbie Woods, Buzz, Faith Ann, Merit and Halle Miller, Stacey, Nichole and Colton Woods, all from Memphis.

The Woods’ Christmas get-together is planned for Sunday, December 22nd, same place. We eat at noon. be there.