Local mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Carl Wittstock will be back in action on Saturday, February 10th as he will take part in a lightweight battle at Iowa Challenge 129 in Burlington, IA.

Wittstock will be part of the 17th Annual event at Memorial Auditorium as the Arbela native looks to halt a two-fight skid that has dropped his professional record to 9-3 overall.

“February 10th in Burlington, Iowa I’ll be under the lights doing what I love to do,” he said. “Please come out and enjoy a great night of fights.”

The official fight card has yet to be announced, leaving his opponent as a mystery heading into the final week of preparation for the event.

“Crazy Carl” was last in the ring on December 15th at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN where he lost a three-round decision to Brandon Jenkins (9-2).

Despite the setback, Wittstock remains the #9 ranked lightweight fighter in both Iowa and Minnesota.

That lofty ranking rests largely on the results of a seven fight win streak that started back in 2015 when the 32-year-old fighter turned pro.

The local fighter said his journey would not be possible without the support of local sponsors.

“I appreciate all the support I get,” he said. Without local businesses helping me out, there’s no way I could afford to pursue this dream!”