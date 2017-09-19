Have you ever been kind of confused in life? Maybe your ‘ying’ doesn’t jive with your ‘yang’? Well… after you read my letter to Mr. Chris Feeney, The Editor of this publication, you’re really going to be confused! Your proverbial ‘wires’ may be crossed!

Now… you’ve got to let your mind kind of drift back in time, along with my mind, to see what I mean. Drifting… Drifting… Drifting back to that time I took my mean, wayward, black with a white blaze on his face, gelding to a horse trainer/whisperer.

About two weeks later, I stopped by to see how my ill-natured horse, Diablo, was coming along.

“Well, how is he doing” Makin’ any progress? Horse Whisperer; “Actually, I’m just in the ‘melding’ process right now,” he said.

“Oh”

“Yep”, Horse Whisperer.

“Well, I just wondered if you got him broke of some of his bad habits.” I said.

Horse Whisperer: “Mister, you’re just not spiritual enough to understand. Ya see, nothing that this equine friend does, is really his fault!”

“Is that right?” I mumbled.

Horse Whisperer: “That’s right. This here hoss is kind of confused, that’s all. It’s like he’s getting too many mixed signals. What exactly do you expect Diablo to do, anyway?”

“It’s what I want him to quit doin’!” I barked. “I just want ‘ole Diablo there, to quit biting, kicking, spooking and throwing me! I also would prefer it if he would get past that stiff legged trot of his when we leave the barn and then run like a ’Custer Cavalry Charge’ when we go home, dragging me beneath thorn branches! That’s all.”

Horse Whisperer: “Mister, this poor, innocent animal is just confused. Them laid back ears of his is a cry for understanding! Why, Diablo has his wires crossed!”

That is when I whispered in the Horse Whisperer’s rather large attentive left ear, “If Diablo doesn’t quit his damn ornery, obstinate, stubborn ways, you might see him described as an ingredient in a can of Alpo dog food some day!”

It didn’t do any good. I still have good ‘ole Diablo*, living sumptuously on my pastures. (*The name is changed to protect the guilty.)

So, years later, I got to thinkin’ (I’ve got to hold my tongue just right when I do), what does having your wires crossed mean anyway? So I asked my Aunt Margaret.

My Aunt Margarett was a telephone switch board operator for many years. ‘Back in the day’ when long distance phone calls were actually connected by plugging in one line into another line on a switchboard. Occasionally a mistake would be made when the operator hooked up the wrong lines! This sometimes resulted in some mixed up conversations! When one party thought they were speaking to Aunt Mabel in Denver, but actually had a connection with O’Malley’s Pub in Boston! Yeah, there were some confusing conversations, that often would bring out the ‘Baptist’ in Aunt Mabel, and the ‘Irish’ temper would flare at O’Malley’s!

This is where the phrase “getting your wires crossed” probably originated, according to Aunt Margaret anyway. And I think she is right about this. She usually is right about most things. It is a saying, that now applies to almost any situation, that is confounded by misunderstood meanings. Or, when one is bewildered, by observing that what a person or group says is contrary to their actions. Take for example, the blatant actions and behavior of Anarchists and radical Antifa rioters and looters at U.C. Berkeley, California. What happened to free speech? I mean, why do they have to maim people and destroy everything, just because ‘Milo’ somebody wants to give a speech on campus? They have their wires crossed!

Now, personally, I wouldn’t drive to Arbela to hear Milo, but I would support the right of the folks in Arbela, to have the right to hear what he has to say. And that goes for Maxine Waters, too. I mean, I personally would rather dig post holes in the hot, burning, blistering sun, than to listen to her hateful bellering drivel!

But, that’s just me. Now if you want to have Maxine come to speak to your quilting group… go for it! Or Jeremiah Wright for that matter.

The point is, how can the students of U.C. Berkeley (by the way, U.C. Berkeley is like the ”Mother Ship” to many in Scotland County) proclaim ‘love, not war’ while at the same time ‘screen’ the Antifa rioters?

I saw one video of a nice young lady, who had an opposing view, get sprayed in the face with pepper spray by a professor!

I get my own wires crossed (like when you get the jumper cables backward on the battery!) when I see innocent unborn babies being aborted and their body parts being sold by heartless Planned Parenthood shills!

I think both Hillary and Bernie really had their wires crossed, when they both gleefully explained, during debates, how in their confused view, it was great to abort late term babies because “they don’t have constitutional rights”! I think this tipped the scales against them.

And when protesters of a pipeline leave tons of filth and trash, while at the same time proclaiming “save the planet”! Bad connection.

I think politicians of every stripe have ‘crossed wires’ when they lie through their teeth about one thing, and then do another.

But that’s just my opinion. The thing about my crowd (which seems like 11 or 12 sometimes, but I know is much bigger) is, we may disagree with someone, but would “fight to the death” for their right to express their views.

And just one more, then I’ll quit. What the hell is the big deal, all of a sudden, about civil war statues and monuments, put up by Democrats for the most part? I mean, damn! We’ve achieved women’s suffrage, civil rights, work place standards, and much more while these statues have commemorated the most terrible conflict in our history! Why stir up the muck now? Their wires are crossed! That’s why!

I, for one, simply have to go back to a source that has stood the test of time, the Bible, to get my own connections straightened out.

Take for example Matthew 5:37: “But let your ‘yes’ be ‘yes’, and your ‘no’ be ‘no’. For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.”

Paraphrased: “Say what you mean, and mean what you say!”

Davis M. Burrus