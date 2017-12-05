Two Local Winners Take Home $500 Each

The Christmas season just got a little more golden for TWO Rose Hardware Inc. customers.

On November 15th, the names of Anna Mae Good and Amy Carleton were drawn as winners of the Rose Hardware Inc. $500 Shopping Giveaway. Anna Mae and Amy were selected at random from more than 1000 entries submitted at the store from August 28-November 13, 2017.

Both Good and Carleton are loyal Rose Hardware Inc. customers and were THRILLED when contacted about their winning. Good exclaimed, “That’s the best news I’ve heard all day,” and Carleton declared, with great appreciation, “This is truly an answer to prayer.” Good and Carleton have hopes of completing some fall/winter projects with their winnings.

Scott and Angela Westhoff, Rose Hardware, Inc. owners, said that they are delighted to provide two of their customers with the opportunity to make their fall/winter projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores this time of year, and we’re glad that Good and Carleton will be able to choose whatever supplies they need to get the jobs done. We thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation.”

Rose Hardware Inc. is located at 109 South Main on the west side of the Memphis square, and has been serving customers in the area for over 80 years. Rose Do it Best Hardware offers a complete line of hardware, plumbing, electrical, paint, and housewares for everyone from the do-it-yourself homeowner to the professional contractor. Rose Hardware Inc. is also a leader in Milwaukee power tool sales and service in Missouri and has been a Do it Best Corp. member since August 2002.

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Do it Best Corp. is the only full-service U.S.-based, member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. With annual sales of $3 billion, Do it Best Corp. is the second largest co-op in the industry, serving 3,800 member-owned stores in the United States and in 53 countries.