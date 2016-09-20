The annual Winn Reunion was held Sunday, August 28, 2016, in the big shelter house, at the Downing Appreciation Days grounds.

Lonnie Winn returned thanks and a BIG carry-in lunch was enjoyed by all.

Those present were Wayne and Brenda Winn; Lonnie Byrn; Barbara Moore; Pat Powell; Druzella Winn; Robert Gallagher; Steve and Carla Tallman; John and Connie Kethe; Rex, Beverly and Lynnedee Winn; Lonnie Winn; Ryan Kerfoot; Sharon Kerfoot; Marjorie McFarland; Judy Kleine; Wenf Couch; Jim Couch; Lena Gallagher; Shawn Burgess; Josh Burgess; Adam and Amanda Smith; Robert and Brenda Smith; Eugene and Lila Spray; Jacob Spray; Richie, Melody and Brennon Kelso; Shaylin Long and Beatley; Todd, Ronda, Baylie, and Ashton York-Hays.

There might have been more who didn’t sign in.

The reunion is the 4th Sunday in August; hope to see you all next year.

Submitted by Lena Gallagher