Judy Wilson, LPN, did not run for re-election on the Scotland County Memorial Hospital District Board in the April election. Rather, she chose to retire from that board seat after 30 years. Mrs. Wilson was elected in 1989 from the District #5 Johnson Township, all of Union Township and Miller Township, and replaced Stanley Hatfield.

Mrs. Wilson has made many contributions to the board and served on many committees and in many capacities. The offices she filled while on the board were: 1989-2003 Vice Chairman; 2004-2009 Chairman; 2010-2012 Vice Chairman; 2013-current Secretary. Chairman of the Board, Curtis Ebeling said, “As a nurse, Judy added so much to our board dynamics. Her passion for the patient and patient care was always at the forefront of her comments and contributions to discussions & decisions.” When asked why she wanted to be part of the hospital Board of Directors, she said, “After having worked in nursing at the Nursing Home, I realized how important our hospital was to the community and wanted to be a part of it.” Mrs. Wilson is an LPN and worked at the Scotland County Care Center for 20 years before retiring several years ago. She and her husband, Rudy, live in Scotland County, near the Iowa state line and run a beef cattle operation. They have one son and three grandchildren.

Joni Lloyd is replacing Mrs. Wilson on the hospital Board of Directors and took oath, from Chairman Ebeling, for that board seat at the hospital’s April Board of Director’s meeting. There were no candidates that filed for the District #5 seat in the April election. “We are so pleased to have Joni join the Board, I look forward to working with her as we all ensure that Scotland County Hospital continues to build a strong foundation based on quality care and remains the healthcare leader for the community,” said Chairman Ebeling.

Mrs. Lloyd, her husband, Garth, and their daughters moved to Scotland County in 1995 from Atlanta, Georgia. She is a former public school teacher and currently home schools their three teenage sons. The Lloyd’s also have a daughter that lives in the area. Mrs. Lloyd and her husband own a livestock farm with mainly red angus and hair sheep in the northern part of the county. Mrs. Lloyd says the reason she agreed to fill the board seat was because when they were looking to move to this area, access to doctors and a hospital was important to them. Concerning her seat on the Board of Directors of Scotland County Hospital, she said, “One of the main reasons I ran for Hospital Board was my concern that we keep the excellent facility, doctors, and staff that we currently have at Scotland County Hospital. Small rural hospitals are closing their doors for numerous reasons, and I don’t want to see that happen here. I am wanting to serve on a board whose chief goal is to maintain a great hospital that serves our patients well and provides the best care for our citizens.”

Scotland County Memorial Hospital District held its annual reorganization of its Board of Directors meeting during the April meeting. After honoring Mrs. Wilson and swearing in Mrs. Lloyd, the motion was approved, unanimously, for Chairman Ebeling, Vice Chairman Doubet and Treasurer Neese to be re-elected and the secretary position, once filled by Wilson, to be replaced by Fulk.

The Scotland County Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 pm in the Hospital’s Library Conference Room, unless otherwise stated. Citizens are always invited to attend. If you wish to provide Public Comment, that form can be found at: ScotlandCountyHospital.com or at the office of the SCH CEO.