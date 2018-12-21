Helena’s Wyaconda Branch is excited to announce the recipient of the Helena HomeGrown Scholarship. Wilson Farms is the winner of a $1,000 scholarship dedicated in their name to an eligible student currently residing in a qualified county. To view qualified counties, visit helenahomegrown.com.

The Helena HomeGrown Scholarship will be awarded to a 2019 graduating high school senior who will pursue a degree in agriculture or science.

“Helena is committed to supporting the next generation of agriculture through the Helena HomeGrown Scholarship,” said Randy Parman, Vice President, Northern Business Unit. “We want to help our local customers and communities grow more than crops. Whether through the HomeGrown Scholarship or our industry-leading intern program, Helena is committed to growing the future generation of ag leaders and professionals.”

Qualifying graduating seniors can apply for the HomeGrown Scholarship online at helenahomegrown.com. Applications are due January 31, 2019 and winners will be announced by March 1, 2019.

“We would like to congratulate Wilson Farms and thank them for their commitment to Helena,” said Matt Scuffham, Northern Business Unit Seed Manager.