William Stanley Green, 69, of Memphis, Missouri, died Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

He was born July 17, 1947, at Hannibal, Missouri, to John Hubert and Wilma Marie (Riney) Green.

Growing up, Stanley lived in Memphis with his grandparents, John and Celia Green until he graduated from Scotland County R-1 High School in 1965.

He married Shirley Jean Doscher on August 8, 1971 at the Richland Baptist Church in Hitt, Missouri and to this union six children were born.

Stanley was an over the road truck driver for fifty years and for the past thirty-two years, prior to his retirement, drove for Dickey Transport.

He enjoyed deer hunting and especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Stanley enjoyed visiting with friends, including very special friends, Al and Elsie Brassfield. He was a passionate husband, father and grandfather.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Shirley and his five children: William Green, Jr. and his wife, Josie; Christina Schroeder and her husband, Stephen, all of Memphis; Lorie Holcomb and her husband, Michael, of Brashear, Missouri; Amber Egenberger and her husband, Rob and Lynnette Parsons and her husband, Chris, also of Memphis. Other survivors include his eleven grandchildren: Eric, Randi and Zachery Green; Sean and Rebecca Schroeder; Jacob and Cory Holcomb; Layne and Taylor Egenberger; Teddy and McKenzie Parsons; two brothers: Robert Green and John Green, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; a daughter, Vera Green; a granddaughter, Abigail Parsons and two brothers: Jim Green and Leroy Green.

Cremation has been accorded and burial of cremains will be at a later date in the Memphis Cemetery.

A visitation, with the family present to greet relatives and friends, was held on Friday evening, November 4, 2016 at the Memphis Funeral Home.

To honor the memory of Stanley Green, a memorial made be made for his family and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

On line condolences for the Green family may be made by logging on to memphisfuneralhome-mo.com.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the Green family.