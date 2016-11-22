William Ronald “Bill” Moffett, 58, of Bloomfield, Iowa and formerly of Memphis, Missouri, died November 16, 2016, at the Bloomfield Care Center.

He was born November 4, 1958, at Ottumwa, Iowa, to William Herbert and Margaret Mae (Nichols) Moffett. He grew up in Memphis and was a graduate of Scotland County R-I High School, class of 1978.

Bill was united in marriage to Christina Spray and they adopted three children. He married Rayce Ann Taylor on December 30, 2013. He was a member of the Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and was a member of the Izaak Walton League. Bill was employed by the Bloomfield Foundry as a grinder and in the casting area.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Moffett.

He is survived by his wife, Rayce, of the home; two sons: Brian Moffett of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Zach Moffett of Fairbanks, Iowa and a daughter, Samatha Tarpin of Dallas, Texas; a step-son, Darrick Miramontes, of Bloomfield, Iowa and a brother, Gary Lee Moffett of Greentop, Missouri and nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be held at the Good Shephard Lutheran Church, 19419 Lilac Avenue, Bloomfield, Iowa, at 3 P.M., Sunday, November 20, 2016.

