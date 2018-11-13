William Newton Allbritton (Britt) age 60, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Tallahassee, died on October 17 2018, one day before his birthday while vacationing in Bielefeld, Germany. Britt loved to travel and this was his first trip to Europe. Any chance he got to travel and see new things, he did. He died while doing the very thing he loved the most.

He was born on October 18, 1957 in Tallahassee, Florida. He attended Caroline Brevard Elementary and transferred to Florida High School later to complete his education where he graduated from high school in 1975. Britt went on to further his education at Tallahassee Community College and Florida State University where he graduated in 1981 with a degree in Geography. Britt moved to Atlanta, Georgia to begin working and remained there until his death.

He accepted Christ at a young age while attending Westminster Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee. He loved singing and sang in the Adult Choir every Sunday. Later in life he began attending First Baptist Church in Tallahassee where he was active in choir there too. He enjoyed singing every year in the Singing Christmas Tree. He loved singing the Hallelujah Chorus. While in college Britt was an active member of Campus Crusade for Christ. He remained very fond of this organization speaking highly of it often.

Britt was known as a people person and never knew a stranger. One of his relatives wrote and said Britt was “all about family”. He attended every reunion and funeral of family members that he could. It was important to him. He leaves behind several friends he would regularly visit from all over the country. Meeting new people was so easy for him. He was never at a loss for words. He was a kind, loyal friend. Making relationships a priority.

Britt is survived by his sister, Nancy Hite (Dan), his nephews Joseph and Evan Hite and his niece, Claire Hite. He loved these children as his own. He will truly be missed by them. Britt also leaves behind a whole host of extended family and special friends which include Kieth Morgan, Jack Gaskins, Mark Ulrich, Michael Brown, Vickie Hilpert and Bob Roney. Britt was preceded in death by his loving parents, Carol and Billy Allbritton.

Services will be Monday, November 19 at 1:00 pm at Culleys Meadow Wood Funeral Home on Riggins Road, Tallahassee FL. A time of visitation will be immediately prior to the service at 11:00-1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to FSU Campus Crusade for Christ. Checks can be made to CRU, 922 Waverly Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. In the memo line include Britt’s name.

Online donors can go to https://give.cru.org/2287104 and give directly to the FSU campus fund that is directly used in ministry and for college students. There is an option to add a comment/note at the end of the process where you can include Britt’s name.