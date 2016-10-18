William “Bill” Lewis, 85, of Clay Center, Kansas, passed away October 6, 2016. He was born on February 8, 1931, in Schuyler County, Missouri, the son of Estelle Roscoe and Opal (Maize) Lewis.

Bill served in the US Marines during the Korean War. He married Evelyn B. Agee on April 15, 1951. To that union was born Debra Lee Lewis.

During his lifetime he was a school teacher and elementary principal in St. Louis, MO. Bill moved to Clay Center in 1986. He was involved in Head Start, CASA and Little Apple Chorus. His hobby was repairing wrecked automobiles. Bill was strong in his faith and active in First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and both sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Reeves and husband Richard; his grandchildren, Amy Herrera, Albuquerque, NM, Hayley and husband Mike McKnelly, Plattsmouth, NE, Jacob and wife Sarah Reeves, Manhattan, KS, and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many including special companion, Mina Burkett.

Memorial services were held October 19, 2016 at the First Baptist Church in Clay Center, KS. Rev. Matthew Coleman officiated.

Inurnment was in the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clay County Head Start or the First Baptist Church c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St, Clay Center, KS 67432.

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com.