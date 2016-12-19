William (Bill) James Wright, 73 of Higginsville, Missouri formerly of Mayview, MO passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at home.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076. Visitation was held Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Odessa Senior Center. Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.ralphojones.com or on their Facebook Page.

Bill was born on April 14, 1943 in Gorin, MO to James William and Nona Francis (Shacklett) Wright. He graduated in 1961 from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, MO. He served in the United States Army. Bill graduated from University of Missouri with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduating he worked a few years for Hewett Packard until becoming a full time farmer. Bill was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Mayview and a member of the Freemasons. He was a past Commissioner of the Mayview Road District. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Bill enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Wright and wife Jennifer and Tim Wright and wife Amber; three grandchildren, Kinze, Cameron and Aubree Wright; all of Mayview, MO; a sister, Patty Wright-Kitchen and husband Wayne of Kearney, MO, two nephews, Shawn and Kris Kitchen and a niece Kelli Harrison.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.