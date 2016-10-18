Larry Wiggins, DVM, (right) was the speaker at the October 15 meeting of the Braxton C. Pollard Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, in Kirksville. Dr. Wiggins spoke principally about the old Scotland County log courthouse, built in 1834, which had been at Sand Hill, Missouri (northwest of Rutledge) until it was recently rediscovered in another part of rural Scotland County under an old barn roof that had collapsed on it. On behalf of his Memphis museum group, he purchased it with the purpose of moving it to Memphis in order to preserve and display the 180-year-old courthouse. Volunteers reconstructed the courthouse, log by log, within a new Memphis museum building. Dr. Wiggins is pictured with SAR Compatriot Boyd Bissell of Memphis.