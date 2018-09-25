Scotland County Hospital’s mammography department is fully accredited by the American College of Radiology. Accreditation assures that staff, equipment, processes, and image quality at Scotland County Hospital meet the ACR’s stringent requirements for patient care. The Hospital has two registered mammography technologists: Jenny Mallett and Deanna Rowland. Jenny has been a mammography technologist for 16 years and Deanna for 9 years. Jenny & Deanna received advanced mammography training when the Hospital transitioned to digital mammography in 2013.

Statistics show that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, making it the second most common cancer in American women, according to the American Cancer Society. It also has been well documented that early detection remains the key to the successful treatment of breast cancer. Celeste Miller-Parish, DO, General Surgeon, did a fellowship in breast surgical oncology and sees patients at Memphis Medical Services. She encourages annual mammograms beginning at age 40. She also recommends that women with a family history of breast cancer should visit with their physician about earlier mammograms.

“The clinical breast examination, or CBE, is an important piece of our recommended approach to the early detection of breast cancer. Clinical breast exams, mammograms and self breast awareness are crucial components to adequate breast health. It is important to know what your breast feels like so you can identify any changes,” said Sonya See, WHNP. Sonya, along with Dr. Miller-Parish and Dr. Heather Martin will be offering free clinical breast exams at Memphis Medical Services on Wednesday, October 3rd. If referred for a mammogram during the free clinical breast exam screening, please bring your insurance card or form of payment to present to the Hospital registration desk.

Mammograms can help diagnose breast cancer early, often when it is most treatable. If you haven’t had a mammogram lately, it’s time to come in. Do it for yourself. Do it for your loved ones. It’s 20 minutes that could save your life.

Follow these general guidelines and ask for special instructions when you schedule:

Make your mammogram appointment for one week after your period, if possible. Your breasts will hurt less during that time.

Wear a shirt with shorts, pants or a skirt, allowing you to undress only from the waist up when you get your mammogram.

Don’t wear deodorant, perfume, lotion, or powder under your arms or on your breasts on the day of your mammogram appointment. They can cause an artifact on your mammogram film.

To schedule a mammogram, call (660) 465-8511.

If you are unable to obtain breast or cervical cancer screenings due to financial concerns, we encourage you to contact Lacie Snyder, RN, in Dr. Tobler’s office to learn more about the Show-Me Healthy Woman initiative at 660-465-2828. This program is available for woman ages 35-64 who meet guidelines of uninsured or underinsured.