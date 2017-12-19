Do you think the snow will hold off until after the holidays? It would sure make for safe travel for all of our families who are out and about. I do love to sit inside and watch the peaceful snow fall, however, I do not like to get out in it. So maybe we just better hold off, and turn on our Dish Network to 198 and watch the crackling fire without the snow.

I have started filling my bird feeder now, and keeping the fresh water going. I also have a block of suet out. I am having some Gold Finches and a few Snow Birds (Juncos). I know the snow cover would help. I am still seeing several Robins in the thickets of my trails and a few here in the yard. I enjoy seeing and hearing them, gives one hope of spring. I enjoy the White-breasted Nuthatch too, they are so full of energy.

I am attempting my birding area, and hope to have more shrubs in it, and landscaped next spring and up and running. I want to add a platform feeder and watering station. With the winds we have had this past week, I doubt anything would stay put out here on the prairie. I swear it blows the sunflower seeds right out of my feeder.

I met a new couple to the Wyaconda area, and they are fellow birders. Wonderful people. We were discussing Northern Flickers. They are a large woodpecker, closely resembling the Red-bellied woodpecker commonly found around this area. I have many dead trees on the trails, which are good habitat for them, and they are also attracted to the feeders with suet, cracked corn, and black oil sunflower seed. In the winter, they eat berries from poison ivy, bayberries, grapes and wild cherries.

You can usually detect a flicker due to their actions, and distinct coloring. Black barred wings, gray heads, black throat patches, and red patches on their cheeks. I have not had any at my feeders this winter.

I am still battling the sparrow population. I have a flock that just won’t give up. Don’t give up on your winter birds, they will appear, and keep you company all winter.

I hope this Christmas season finds you and your families enjoying the true meaning of the season, and staying close with your friends and families. Merry Christmas from Pine Ridge Bluebird Trails and the Ebeling’s.