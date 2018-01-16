A fourth quarter rally came up just short on Tuesday night in Memphis as Westran scored with 5.6 seconds left to play to post the 54-52 Lewis & Clark Conference victory over Scotland County.

After Matthew Woods scored the first bucket of the game to give SCR-I a 2-0 lead, the Tigers offense cooled off, allowing the Hornets to build a 16-7 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Scotland County battled back in the second period, pounding the offensive glass and aggressively taking the ball to the basket. Will Fromm opened the quarter with a pair of free throws before Lane Pence scored in the paint. Brett Monroe scored on an offensive rebound and later connected on a three-pointer, but the Tigers still trailed 26-18.

The Tigers turned to a full-court press, which forced several turnovers late in the second quarter and allowed SCR-I to trim the deficit to 28-25 at the half after buckets by Jace Morrow, Monroe and Fromm.

The rally came full circle to start the third period. After a Fromm free throw, Pence scored on the fast break to knot the score at 28-28 and force a Westran timeout with 6:23 on the clock. The two squads traded the lead back and forth much of the third period, with four separate lead changes. Fromm put SCR-I on top 32-30 with 3:38 left in the quarter before Westran answered with a 4-0 run.

Monroe scored seven straight points for the Tigers. His three-pointer gave SCR-I its biggest lead of the night at 39-34.

Westran cut the deficit to 39-37 to close the quarter and then extended its rally to an11-0 run to start the fourth quarter before Fromm scored on an inbounds play to pull the Tigers back within 45-41. The junior forward scored seven straight points for the Tigers. He completed a three-point play with 1:57 left to play to make the score 50-46.

Monroe followed with a three-pointer to pull Scotland County within a point with 90 seconds left to play and then the Tigers stole the inbounds pass and Woods converted in the paint for a 51-50 lead with 1:24 left to play.

Free throws by both teams left the score knotted at 52-52 with 38.2 ticks left on the clock before Westran was able to score the go ahead hoop with only 5.6 seconds left to play. The Tigers last -second shot fell short, sending Westran home the 54-52 victor.

Monroe led all scorers with 18 points for Scotland County, which fell to 7-5 on the season and 1-2 in the L&C. Fromm added 16 points and Woods finished with eight.