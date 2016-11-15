Wesley Ray Heckethorn, 61, of Memphis died Friday, November 11, 2016 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

He was born on September 12, 1955 in Rolla, MO. Wesley was the son of Porter and Virginia M. (Chambers) Heckethorn.

Wesley was affiliated with the Gorin United Methodist Church at a young age. He was involved in 4-H for many years.

He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the St. Louis Blues, Cardinals, Los Angeles Lakers and Green Bay Packers.

Most of all Wesley loved his family. He treasured his grandchildren. He especially loved his Mom, Virginia. They spent a lot of time together and often went to the Village Market to get Ice Cream or a Malt.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Jim and Ed.

He is survived by his children, David Wesley Heckethorn of Paragould, AR, and Amber Dawn (Jason) Guevara of Brumley, MO; mother, Virginia (Ivan) Woods of Memphis; grandchildren, Dawson Wade and Aspen Elizabeth Heckethorn of Paragould; many siblings, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 14 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Steve Mitchell, pastor of the Gorin United Methodist Church officiating. Jason Guevara, O.J. Heckethorn, Don Huss, Kevin Jernigan, Anthony Burgess and Mike “Toby” Pendleton served as pallbearers. Burial was in the Gorin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Heckethorn family and may be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Heckethorn family by signing the online guest book at gerthfuneralservice.com .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.