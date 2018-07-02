The Memphis Swim Team competed in Kahoka on June 27 versus the Can-Oka (Canton/Kahoka) Swim Team. Swimmers placing in the top 10 and participating swimmers are listed below:

Mixed 8U Free Relay – 1st, Jaden Bergeson, Laney Doster, Tracy Huber, Elle Wentworth; 4th, Addy Frederick, Reece Bergeson, Cammy Frederick, Kierstyn Moore

Girls 9-10 Free Relay – 1st, Cole Mazziotti, Autumn Huber, Keeley Brown, Kelsey Buckallew

Girls 11-12 Free Relay – 1st, Mariah Buckallew, Emma Gist, Payton Miller, Carlee Smith

Girls 13-14 Free Relay – 1st, Bryn Aylward, Tresa Huber, Vikke Huber, Haylee McMinn

6U Girls Backstroke – Kierstyn Moore, 2nd

7-8 Girls Backstroke – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Tracy Huber, 3rd; Olivia Leyva, 4th; Laney Doster, 6th; Anna Sophia Fortner, 7th

7-8 Boys Backstroke -Jaden Bergeson, 2nd

9-10 Girls Backstroke – Keeley Brown, 3rd; Chloe Fortner, 4th; Lilly Frederick, 5th; Cole Mazziotti, 6th; Autumn Huber, 7th; Kelsey Buckallew, 8th

9-10 Boys Backstroke – Emory Black, 1st

11-12 Girls Backstroke – Carlee Smith, 2nd; Payton Miller, 5th; Emma Gist, 6th; Mariah Buckallew, 7th

13-14 Girls Backstroke – Haylee McMinn, 2nd; Vikke Huber, 4th; Tresa Huber, 5th; Bryn Aylward, 6th; Karli Hamilton, 7th

15-18 Girls Backstroke – Micah Cooley, 3rd; Clara Davis, 4th; Rebekah Lourcey, 5th

8U Girls 50 Free – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 5th; Olivia Leyva, 6th; Laney Doster, 8th

8U Boys 50 Free – Jaden Bergeson, 3rd; Reece Bergeson, 7th

9-10 Girls 50 Free – Chloe Fortner, 2nd; Keeley Brown, 3rd; Finley Heine, 5th; Lilly Frederick, 6th; Kelsey Buckallew, 7th; Autumn Huber

11-12 Girls 100 Free -Mariah Buckallew, 5th

13-14 Girls 100 Free -Gabi Fortner, 2nd; Haylee McMinn, 3rd; Tresa Huber, 5th; Bryn Aylward, 7th; Karli Hamilton, 8th

15-18 Girls 100 Free -Bethany Barrett, 3rd; Clara Davis, 4th; Rebekah Lourcey, 5th; Micah Cooley, 6th

7-8 Girls Breaststroke -Tracy Huber, 3rd

9-10 Girls Breaststroke – Cole Mazziotti, 2nd; Finley Heine, 6th; Chloe Fortner, 8th

9-10 Boys Breaststroke -Emory Black, 2nd

11-12 Girls Breaststroke – Carlee Smith, 2nd; Payton Miller, 8th

13-14 Girls Breaststroke – Tresa Huber, 2nd; Vikke Huber, 3rd; Bryn Aylward, 5th

15-18 Girls Breaststroke – Rachel Barrett, 2nd; Bethany Barrett, 3rd; Micah Cooley, 4th; Clara Davis, 6th; Rebekah Lourcey, 7th

9-10 Girls Butterfly – Cole Mazziotti, 1st; Lilly Frederick, 2nd; Finley Heine, 4th

9-10 Boys Butterfly – Emory Black, 1st

11-12 Girls Butterfly—Payton Miller, 5th

13-14 Girls Butterfly – Gabi Fortner, 3rd; Vikke Huber, 4th

6U Girls 25 Free – Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Cammy Frederick, 4th

6U Boys 25 Free – Reece Bergeson, 2nd

7-8 Girls 25 Free – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Tracy Huber, 5th; Laney Doster, 10th; Olivia Leyva, Anna Sophia Fortner, Addy Frederick

7-8 Boys 25 Free – Jaden Bergeson, 1st

9-10 Girls 25 Free – Cole Mazziotti, 3rd; Chloe Fortner, 4th; Keeley Brown, 5th; Finley Heine, 7th; Kelsey Buckallew, 8th; Autumn Huber, 9th; Lilly Frederick, 10th

9-10 Boys 25 Free – Emory Black, 4th

11-12 Girls 50 Free – Carlee Smith, 2nd; Mariah Buckallew, 6th; Payton Miller, 9th; Emma Gist

13-14 Girls 50 Free – Gabi Fortner, 2nd; Haylee McMinn, 3rd; Vikke Huber, 5th; Tresa Huber, 7th; Bryn Aylward, 8th; Karli Hamilton, 9th

15-18 Girls 50 Free – Rachel Barrett, 1st; Bethany Barrett, 2nd; Micah Cooley, 4th; Clara Davis, 5th; Rebekah Lourcey, 6th

11-12 Girls IM – Carlee Smith, 4th

13-14 Girls IM – Haylee McMinn, 3rd

15-18 Girls IM – Bethany Barrett, 3rd

Mixed 9-10 Medley Relay – 1st, Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Emory Black, Lilly Frederick

Girls 15-18 Medley Relay – 1st, Micah Cooley, Bethany Barrett, Gabi Fortner, Clara Davis