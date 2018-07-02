Assistant Coach Sadie Davis looks on as a Memphis Swim Team relay event is nearing its final leg at the Kahoka swim meet June 27. Photo by the Hometown Journal.

The Memphis Swim Team competed in Kahoka on June 27 versus the Can-Oka (Canton/Kahoka) Swim Team.  Swimmers placing in the top 10 and participating swimmers are listed below:

Mixed 8U Free Relay – 1st, Jaden Bergeson, Laney Doster, Tracy Huber, Elle Wentworth; 4th, Addy Frederick, Reece Bergeson, Cammy Frederick, Kierstyn Moore

Girls 9-10 Free Relay – 1st, Cole Mazziotti, Autumn Huber, Keeley Brown, Kelsey Buckallew

Girls 11-12 Free Relay – 1st, Mariah Buckallew, Emma Gist, Payton Miller, Carlee Smith

Girls 13-14 Free Relay – 1st, Bryn Aylward, Tresa Huber, Vikke Huber, Haylee McMinn

6U Girls Backstroke – Kierstyn Moore, 2nd

7-8 Girls Backstroke – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Tracy Huber, 3rd; Olivia Leyva, 4th; Laney Doster, 6th; Anna Sophia Fortner, 7th

7-8 Boys Backstroke -Jaden Bergeson, 2nd

9-10 Girls Backstroke – Keeley Brown, 3rd; Chloe Fortner, 4th; Lilly Frederick, 5th; Cole Mazziotti, 6th; Autumn Huber, 7th; Kelsey Buckallew, 8th

9-10 Boys Backstroke – Emory Black, 1st

11-12 Girls Backstroke – Carlee Smith, 2nd; Payton Miller, 5th; Emma Gist, 6th; Mariah Buckallew, 7th

13-14 Girls Backstroke – Haylee McMinn, 2nd; Vikke Huber, 4th; Tresa Huber, 5th; Bryn Aylward, 6th; Karli Hamilton, 7th

15-18 Girls Backstroke – Micah Cooley, 3rd; Clara Davis, 4th; Rebekah Lourcey, 5th

8U Girls 50 Free – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 5th; Olivia Leyva, 6th; Laney Doster, 8th

8U Boys 50 Free – Jaden Bergeson, 3rd; Reece Bergeson, 7th

9-10 Girls 50 Free – Chloe Fortner, 2nd; Keeley Brown, 3rd; Finley Heine, 5th; Lilly Frederick, 6th; Kelsey Buckallew, 7th; Autumn Huber

11-12 Girls 100 Free -Mariah Buckallew, 5th

13-14 Girls 100 Free -Gabi Fortner, 2nd; Haylee McMinn, 3rd; Tresa Huber, 5th; Bryn Aylward, 7th; Karli Hamilton, 8th

15-18 Girls 100 Free -Bethany Barrett, 3rd; Clara Davis, 4th; Rebekah Lourcey, 5th; Micah Cooley, 6th

7-8 Girls Breaststroke -Tracy Huber, 3rd

9-10 Girls Breaststroke – Cole Mazziotti, 2nd; Finley Heine, 6th; Chloe Fortner, 8th

9-10 Boys Breaststroke -Emory Black, 2nd

11-12 Girls Breaststroke – Carlee Smith, 2nd; Payton Miller, 8th

13-14 Girls Breaststroke – Tresa Huber, 2nd; Vikke Huber, 3rd; Bryn Aylward, 5th

15-18 Girls Breaststroke – Rachel Barrett, 2nd; Bethany Barrett, 3rd; Micah Cooley, 4th; Clara Davis, 6th; Rebekah Lourcey, 7th

9-10 Girls Butterfly – Cole Mazziotti, 1st; Lilly Frederick, 2nd; Finley Heine, 4th

9-10 Boys Butterfly – Emory Black, 1st

11-12 Girls Butterfly—Payton Miller, 5th

13-14 Girls Butterfly – Gabi Fortner, 3rd; Vikke Huber, 4th

6U Girls 25 Free – Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Cammy Frederick, 4th

6U Boys 25 Free – Reece Bergeson, 2nd

7-8 Girls 25 Free – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Tracy Huber, 5th; Laney Doster, 10th; Olivia Leyva, Anna Sophia Fortner, Addy Frederick

7-8 Boys 25 Free – Jaden Bergeson, 1st

9-10 Girls 25 Free – Cole Mazziotti, 3rd; Chloe Fortner, 4th; Keeley Brown, 5th; Finley Heine, 7th; Kelsey Buckallew, 8th; Autumn Huber, 9th; Lilly Frederick, 10th

9-10 Boys 25 Free – Emory Black, 4th

11-12 Girls 50 Free – Carlee Smith, 2nd; Mariah Buckallew, 6th; Payton Miller, 9th; Emma Gist

13-14 Girls 50 Free – Gabi Fortner, 2nd; Haylee McMinn, 3rd; Vikke Huber, 5th; Tresa Huber, 7th; Bryn Aylward, 8th; Karli Hamilton, 9th

15-18 Girls 50 Free – Rachel Barrett, 1st; Bethany Barrett, 2nd; Micah Cooley, 4th; Clara Davis, 5th; Rebekah Lourcey, 6th

11-12 Girls IM – Carlee Smith, 4th

13-14 Girls IM – Haylee McMinn, 3rd

15-18 Girls IM – Bethany Barrett, 3rd

Mixed 9-10 Medley Relay – 1st, Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Emory Black, Lilly Frederick

Girls 15-18 Medley Relay – 1st, Micah Cooley, Bethany Barrett, Gabi Fortner, Clara Davis