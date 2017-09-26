by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO – The Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri has been idle since mid August, but that will change this weekend when the track will host the 1st Annual Jerry Barrickman Memorial on Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th. The event will kick off a nine race fall special events circuit at three area tracks.

In action both nights this weekend will be the Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Both nights will be a complete show, with a full payout each night. All drivers will draw for their starting spot in the heat races each night, with a redraw used to determine the feature line-ups.

On Friday night the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods will be racing for $1,000 to win, with $100 guaranteed to start the feature. While the Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts are racing for $300 to win on Friday. Then on Saturday the Modifieds will be racing for $2,000 to win, the Stock Cars and SportMods are going for $1,500 to win if you raced on Friday night. But if you didn’t race on Friday night all three classes will still be racing for $1,000 to win. The Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts are gunning for a top prize of $500 to win on Saturday. The Pro Late Models are racing for $500 to win each night.

Entry fees for each night will be $50 for the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods. There is NO entry fee for the Pro Late Models, Hobby Stocks or Sport Compacts either night.

The complete payout for each night will be the following: MODIFIEDS – 1. $1,000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $170, 8. $150, 9. $140, 10. $130, 11. $120, 12. $110, 13.-24. $100 TOW $75…STOCK CARS & SPORTMODS – 1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $350, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $150, 7. $140, 8. $130, 9. $120, 10. $110, 11. $105, 12.-24. $100 TOW $75.

Hot Laps on Friday will begin at 7 PM, with Racing to follow. Then on Saturday Hot Laps will get started at 6 PM, with Racing to follow. Grandstand admission for each night will be adults $15, students (7-16) $7, and kids 6 & under FREE! Pit passes each night will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

Here is the schedule for the nine race fall specials:

Friday, Septmeber 29th & Saturday, September 30th – Jerry Barrickman Memorial at the Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, MO

Friday, October 6th & Saturday, October 7th – 6th Annual Fall Extravaganza at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA

Friday, October 13th & Saturday, October 14th – MUSCO Lighting Fall Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, IA

Friday, October 20th & Saturday, October 21st – Memphis Fall Nationals at the Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, MO

Saturday, October 28th – Shiverfest at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA

For more information you can contact Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330