The descendants of Vard and Anna Chewning Webster met September 11 at the Clark County Nutrition Center for their annual family reunion. A bountiful carry-in meal was enjoyed during the noon hour, and picture taking, visiting and sharing.

Those in attendance were: Jerry and Neva (Webster) Eads of Carthage, Illinois; Marilee (Snider) Lipper; Stanley and Virginia Webster; Fred Webster and Katie Rankin, Dean and Susanne Webster, all of Kahoka; Brad and JoAnn Crane of Marthasville, Missouri; Helen Webster Cox of Jefferson City, Missouri; Jim Snider, of Spokane Valley, Washington; Mark Owen of LaBelle, Missouri; Sandra Owen Ebeling, of Wyaconda, Missouri; Russell Lee Webster of Wyaconda, Missouri; Wayne and Jan Wagner of Ft. Madison, IA; and Teresa Webster Glasgow of Bentonsville, AR.

The next reunion is planned for the second Sunday in September, 2017.