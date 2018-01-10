It’s 2018. Wow. Already it has managed to become January 10. Before you know it, it will be February, and spring will soon be here. These past few days it has been too cold to do much outside. I stay in and watch the birds. I have went through a lot of sunflower seed. I have two heated waterers set up, and the birds are enjoying those for sure.

Those birds that I have been watching at the feeders are: Eurasian Tree Sparrow, White-crowned sparrow, American Tree Sparrow, Dark Eyed Junco, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Purple Finch, Red-Bellied Woodpecker, and a few house sparrows. These are fun to watch. Some are ground feeders, so there is plenty of food on the ground.

My grandson and I made some homemade suet last week, and so far I have had several different birds taking a sample. We used hamburger fat, peanut butter, mixed bird feed, crushed egg shells, leftover food, and molded them in a cookie container I had saved. Now we have perfect feeder food. I put one on the ground and put some in a suet feeder. I am always anxious to see if the birds will actually eat this. I found several recipes like this on the internet, and even some with raw hamburger.

You want to keep an eye on your feeders, migrants can empty a feeder quickly. Many books say you want to have a separate feeder for grit. I save all of my eggs shells and crush them very finely. They need calcium to grow good bones, just like we do. I incorporate my egg shell with suet or place it directly on the ground. Sand will even work. Of course, with this weather coming on at such a quick pace, it was hard to prepare for it. I was loving the 50 degree weather around Christmas time, and then whew.

I moved one of my heated waterers on a cold morning, and it was a cold job, but got it done, and plugged in. It is working great.

I have to admit I hate this weather, but I love to watch the birds. Of course, there are many more birds at the feeders when it is cold. However, that does not make me like this weather. I think it has been a few years since we have had such a drastic cold snap. I really enjoyed putting up the Christmas decorations in the warm weather, but I think I will be leaving some of them up until we have a warm up.

If you get to town, make sure you stock up on the black oil sunflower seed, and keep fresh water out for the feathered ones.

I hope you are working to make 2018 the greatest with friends, family and doing something to remember. Until next time, good birdwatching.