Wayne M. Mathes of Lamar, CO was born November 6, 1934 at rural Memphis, MO to Okla Lee and Bessie (Walker) Mathes and passed away November 13, 2016 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, CO at the age of 82.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; his siblings, Henry, Harold, Raymond, and Dale Mathes; Evaun Arnold, Cleo Woods, and Pauline Hohstadt.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Joyce Mathes of the family home in Lamar; sisters Alice Harvey and Lela Trueblood of Memphis, MO; brother-in-law, Max Bennett; and nephew, Justin (Cindy) Bennett, both of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by a cousin, Katherine Lasley of Lamar, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and many friends.

Per Wayne’s request, Cremation was accorded without visitation or funeral services.